How to Watch the Royals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is projected to start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 235 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
