Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is projected to start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

Miami, Florida Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have put together a 3-5-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 31.2%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 6-23, a 20.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of its 60 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-19 9-18 9-23 13-30 5-11

