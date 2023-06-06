Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Marlins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .298.
- Pratto will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers in his last outings.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (4-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
