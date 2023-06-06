The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .314.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

