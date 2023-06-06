The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .261 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in nine of 27 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 9 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

