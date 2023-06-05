How to Watch the Royals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Hernandez heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits to the Colorado Rockies.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
