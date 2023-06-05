The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino take the field at LoanDepot park against Jonathan Davis and the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +145 moneyline odds to win. Miami is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +115 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 8 -115 -105 -1.5 +115 -140

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 games (seven of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (31.9%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won four of its 20 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 59 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-18 9-18 9-22 13-30 5-10

