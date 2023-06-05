MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .214.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (37.0%), including six games with multiple runs (11.1%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
