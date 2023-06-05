Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .236.

In 60.5% of his games this season (26 of 43), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 20 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings