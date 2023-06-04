The Kansas City Royals (17-41) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Rockies (26-34) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Royals will look to Brady Singer (3-4) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 27, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .295 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 11 starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (4-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.

Freeland has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 45th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.