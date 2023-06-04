Sunday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (17-41) and Colorado Rockies (26-34) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.22 ERA).

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Royals have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Royals have been favored in nine games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

This season Kansas City has been at least -140 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Kansas City has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 227 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule