The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA Finals game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93 on Thursday when they last met. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Questionable (Foot), Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 115.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 216

