The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries