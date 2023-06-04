Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 104-93 win over the Heat, Caldwell-Pope tallied seven points.

Below, we dig into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 17.1 PR 13.5 13.6 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

