Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .140 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 11 of 36 games this year (30.6%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (11.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.257
|AVG
|.111
|.350
|OBP
|.143
|.371
|SLG
|.148
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
