Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .236.
- Olivares has recorded a hit in 26 of 43 games this season (60.5%), including eight multi-hit games (18.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 45th, 1.313 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
