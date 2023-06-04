Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .227 with a home run and a walk.

Waters has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings