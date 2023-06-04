The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his last game (June 1 win against the Heat) put up 16 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.9 PRA 21.5 25.9 19.8 PR 19.5 22.9 16.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.