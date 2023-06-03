J.D. Martinez carries a 16-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (35-23) game against the New York Yankees (34-25), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (6-0) for the Yankees and Michael Grove (0-1) for the Dodgers.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (6-0) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.93 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.

Grove has put up one start this year that he pitched five or more innings.

