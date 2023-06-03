Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.806) this season.
- Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (35 of 56), with multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (16.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Pasquantino has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
