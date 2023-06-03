When the Kansas City Royals (17-40) and Colorado Rockies (25-34) square of at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 3, Daniel Lynch will get the nod for the Royals, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds to win. Kansas City is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite eight times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals were the moneyline favorite five times, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 12-24 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Pratto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Royals Futures Odds

