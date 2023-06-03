MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .212.

In 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with two or more runs six times (11.5%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 23 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings