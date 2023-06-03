Michael Massey and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .235 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.

In 14 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings