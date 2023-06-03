Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Michael Massey and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rockies Player Props
|Royals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Rockies
|Royals vs Rockies Odds
|Royals vs Rockies Prediction
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .235 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.
- In 14 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.