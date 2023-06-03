Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Cardinals.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .309 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gomber (4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
