Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Cardinals.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .309 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings