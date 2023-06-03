Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles and eight walks while hitting .262.
- In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
