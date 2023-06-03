The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has eight doubles and eight walks while hitting .262.
  • In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
