Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)
- Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (five of 31), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.289
|AVG
|.196
|.385
|OBP
|.268
|.533
|SLG
|.431
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
