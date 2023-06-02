Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will see Chase Anderson starting for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have won two of their last four games against the spread. Kansas City's past four games have gone under the point total, and the average total during that span was 9.2.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have yet to win as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-7.

Kansas City has not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter in three chances.

The Royals have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Kansas City has played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-2).

The Royals have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-21 9-18 8-17 9-21 13-29 4-9

