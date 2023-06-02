Friday's game between the Kansas City Royals (17-39) and the Colorado Rockies (24-34) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Royals taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Royals will give the nod to Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

Kansas City has been at least -125 moneyline favorites three times this season, but were upset in all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored 221 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule