MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .205 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 19 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
