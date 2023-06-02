Maikel Garcia and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .262 with eight doubles and seven walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.

In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

