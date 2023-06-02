On Friday, Drew Waters (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Waters got a base hit in 14 out of 31 games last year (45.2%), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).

In five of 31 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).

He scored a run in 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .289 AVG .196 .385 OBP .268 .533 SLG .431 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 9 15/7 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

