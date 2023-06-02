Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (52.7%), including five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.