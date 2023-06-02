On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

In 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (52.7%), including five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 28 GP 27 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings