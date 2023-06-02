On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is batting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this season (52.7%), including five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.247 AVG .212
.287 OBP .246
.483 SLG .364
10 XBH 5
4 HR 2
9 RBI 6
17/5 K/BB 17/3
4 SB 6
Home Away
28 GP 27
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
