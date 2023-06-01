The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 up next.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

