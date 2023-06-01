The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 up next.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).
  • Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
  • The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

