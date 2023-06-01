Contenders to win the 2022-23 NBA championship, according to bookmakers, are the Denver Nuggets (46-20), who have the third-best odds among all squads at +600. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, March 10 at the San Antonio Spurs, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +600 3rd Bet $100 to win $600 To Make the Finals +275 - Bet $100 to win $275

Think the Nuggets can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Nuggets would face a team from the play-in tournament as the top seed in the Western Conference, 6.5 games ahead of the Grizzlies.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 6.5 3 Sacramento Kings 6.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 12.0 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0

Nuggets Team Stats

This season, the Nuggets have won 46 games so far (46-19).

The Nuggets have a 30-5 record at home and a 16-14 record on the road.

The Nuggets have won 38 games (38-11) when playing as the favorite, with eight wins (8-8) when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Nuggets are 6-5. And they are 17-5 in games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by more than three points this season, the Nuggets are 35-7. Meanwhile, they have posted a 3-4 record when favored by three points or fewer.

When they have played as underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season, the Nuggets are 4-5. Meanwhile, they have a 4-3 record when underdogs by three points or fewer.

Nuggets Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Nikola Jokic (-274, first in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets' Top Players

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.3 points, grabbing 11.8 boards and distributing 10.0 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Michael Porter Jr., who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.