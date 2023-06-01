Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 1
Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|17.4
|13.7
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.5
|7.9
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|2.1
|PRA
|23.5
|23.9
|23.7
|PR
|22.5
|22.9
|21.6
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|2.8
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Porter's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|33
|17
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12/30/2022
|25
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
