Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 22, Porter produced 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 113-111 win versus the Lakers.

Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.7 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.1 PRA 23.5 23.9 23.7 PR 22.5 22.9 21.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.