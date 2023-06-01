The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 113-111 win over the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope put up 13 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 17.4 PR 13.5 13.6 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

