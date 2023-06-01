Jamal Murray be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 113-111 win over the Lakers, Murray tallied 25 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 27.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 36.5 30.1 39.3 PR 30.5 23.9 33.3 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.