The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 113-111 win over the Lakers, Brown had six points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brown's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 3.4 2.1 PRA 17.5 19 18.5 PR 15.5 15.6 16.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

