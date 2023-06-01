Aaron Gordon be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 113-111 win versus the Lakers, Gordon tallied 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gordon's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 12.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.4 PR 18.5 22.9 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.