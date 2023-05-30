The Kansas City Royals (17-38) will try to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:45 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-5) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.55, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Greinke is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Greinke is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals' Mikolas (3-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 11 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th.

