The St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) will lean on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+160). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 13 (43.3%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Vinnie Pasquantino 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Michael Massey 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.