Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 56 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 220 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Greinke (1-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.