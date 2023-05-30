Nick Pratto -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .301 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (20.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
.314 AVG .500
.400 OBP .538
.571 SLG .500
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
11/3 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 12
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.