MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Cardinals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .210.

In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs six times (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings