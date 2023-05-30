MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Cardinals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .210.
- In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs six times (12.0%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th.
