Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
- In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
- In 14 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (45.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (3-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
