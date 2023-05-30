The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.
  • In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
  • In 14 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (3-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
