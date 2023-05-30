Francisco Alvarez carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (27-27) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (25-28) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Citi Field.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA).

Mets vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (4-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (4-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, a 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.521 in nine games this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Senga will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies are sending Suarez (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.82, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are batting .347 against him.

Suarez enters this matchup with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

