The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .232 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.9%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 18 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 28 GP 26 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (53.8%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

