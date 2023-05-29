Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 51 hits.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (17.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 53 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.