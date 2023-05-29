Vinnie Pasquantino -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 51 hits.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (17.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 53 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
.263 AVG .344
.348 OBP .429
.463 SLG .639
10 XBH 10
3 HR 4
13 RBI 6
7/11 K/BB 11/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 24
18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
