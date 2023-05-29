Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 10 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have compiled a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (31.1%) in those contests.

Kansas City is 3-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 54 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 3-3-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-21 8-17 7-17 9-20 12-28 4-9

