Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-295
|+245
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-310
|+255
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 23.9 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|31.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-125
|11.5
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Robert Williams III
|6.5
|-120
|8.0
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+130
|-294
|Heat
|+1300
|+245
